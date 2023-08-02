SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating after a man died while in police custody Tuesday.

Just after 12:30 p.m., Shreveport police responded to reports of a man yelling for help in the caller’s backyard.

According to police, officers made contact with the man, identified as 61-year-old Raymond Kyles, and determined he was suffering from a mental health crisis.

After a brief struggle, Kyles was handcuffed with the assistance of fire personnel and put into a police cruiser.

Police then drove to his residence to speak with his family before transporting him to a local hospital.

Upon arriving at the Kyles’ home, police discovered he had lost consciousness and immediately began to render emergency aid.

Kyles was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner, Kyles suffered a cardiac arrest, and preliminary indications are that he suffered a heat stroke.

The final determination of Kyles’ cause of death is pending the results of an ordered autopsy, and his death remains under investigation.