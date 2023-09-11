HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A crash Friday between a pickup truck and a box truck claimed the life of an Elysian Fields man.

Authorities said Larry E. Richardson was driving a 2017 Ford F-150 southeast of Marshall around 7:40 p.m. when the crash occurred. He reportedly stopped on FM 2625 at the FM 31 intersection and then failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle.

Jerid S. Newby was driving a 2009 International Box Truck north on FM 31 when Richardson’s truck reportedly struck him.

First responders took Richardson to Christus Good Sheperd Hospital in Longview, where he died of his injuries at 5:21 a.m. Saturday. Newby was not injured in the crash.

Both men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.