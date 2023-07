PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man died Saturday morning after crashing into a tree south of DeBerry.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Zackery S. Faris, of Lufkin, Texas, was driving northeast on US 79 when he crashed around 5:06 a.m. Officials say his 2018 RAM 1500 left the road to the west and collided with a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DPS says Faris was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.