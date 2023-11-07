HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A man from Ore City died four days after his vehicle crashed on Halloween night.

Authorities said Lynwood A. Bowland, Jr. was traveling east on Old Avinger Rd. when he crashed around 1 mile east of Ore City. As he approached a curve in the roadway, Bowland’s 2020 Nissan Versa reportedly left the road and struck a tree.

Bowland was taken to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for treatment. He died at the hospital at 4:43 p.m. on Nov. 4.

According to officials, Bowland was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.