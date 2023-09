SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is dead after a crash on Shreveport Barksdale Hwy. early Saturday.

Shreveport Police arrived on the scene just after 5:30 a.m. Police found a driver was traveling eastbound in the 700 block of Shreveport Highway when he veered off the road and struck a pole.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased.