CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy who worked at the Caddo Correctional Center was arrested after allegedly striking an inmate who was in custody at the jail.

According to a release from CPSO, D’Varciea Small was arrested after a “fight incident” at the facility around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

CPSO said Small worked with the sheriff’s office for two years and was assigned to the Emergency Response Team at CCC. This assignment gave him access to all jail cells in case of an emergency.

An internal investigation revealed that Smalls entered the cell of Brandon Devon Merritt who was arrested on September 8 as a suspect in a shooting that fatally wounded Lajah Chantilly Clarisa Small, and injured a male victim.

Merritt was shot in the leg and another man was injured at the Encore on Kingston apartments a short time after Lajay Small was killed.

Small and the female victim are siblings.

Investigators learned through evidence that Small struck Merritt several times with his fist. He immediately resigned from the sheriff’s office and was arrested for one count of simple battery.

This is an ongoing investigation.