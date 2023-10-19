Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection to a September shooting that left one victim injured.

According to Shreveport police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Illinois Avenue.

Upon arriving, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

After investigating, detectives say they believe 28-year-old Lloyd Ivory reportedly shot the victim and fled the scene.

Detectives located Ivory on October 17, and he was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.