SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine students learned where they will go to complete their residency training during their 50th annual Match Day celebration Friday.

Each year, on the third Friday in March, fourth-year medical students discover where they have “matched” to for their residency training, the first step of their careers as physicians.

The day is filled with emotion as students reflect on their accomplishments leading up to this career-defining moment, surrounded by family and friends.

LSU Health Shreveport medical students matched to highly competitive residencies outside of the state and will train at prestigious programs around the country including: Weill Cornell, University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB), Emory, George Washington University, Baylor, University of Michigan and several others.

The LSU Health Shreveport Class of 2023 will receive their Doctor of Medicine on Saturday, May 20.

“With this being the School of Medicine’s 50th Match Day, I find today’s match outcome extremely meaningful for those of us who are early alumni of this medical school. With a five-year match rate of 99%, this year’s class further solidifies the schools’ reputation for training outstanding students who successfully compete with the ‘best of best’ across the nation. I offer my wholehearted congratulations to each of our students, their families and our dedicated faculty and staff.” Dr. David Lewis, Dean of the School of Medicine at LSU Health Shreveport

Match Day also reveals the number of newly minted physicians coming into the Shreveport-Bossier area to begin their post graduate training. LSU Health Shreveport School of Medicine successfully filled 193 residency and fellowship positions.