SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Allegiant Airlines is offering fans a chance to fly directly from Shreveport to Orlando to see the LSU Tigers’ first game of the season – a rematch against the Florida State Seminoles.

The special non-stop flights are set to depart on Sep. 1 and return on Sep. 4. just in time to catch the game on Sept. 3, but they’re going quickly!

After a nailbiter in New Orleans, where the Seminoles bested the Tigers 24-23 the powerhouse programs will face off again. Florida State leads the matchup 8 games to 2.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

It’s a game fans won’t want to miss.

