SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) — Phi Mu Fraternity at Louisiana State University Shreveport hosts a ‘Miracle Man Pageant‘ to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“Miracle Man is a Male pageant that includes a talent competition and a question and answer followed by formal wear. It is a full pageant that we do every year, this is our third one and we’re super excited,” says Philanthropy Chair for Phi Mu Epsilon Xi, Madison Parker.

She says the Miracle Man Pageant will feature members from LSUS, Bossier Parish Community College, and members of the community in activewear or formal wear.

“Their mission is to help get unhealthy kids, healthy and keep healthy kids, healthy and they do this because kids cannot wait and that’s why we fundraise,” says Parker.

Parker says CMNH finds the best options like exoskeletons that help children walk again and listening and visual devices that help kids communicate for the first time.

“Their work is changing lives in Shreveport-Bossier and it is important for us to collect donations and have people donate because we want to help further the work their work as much as possible,” says Parker.

Phi Mu Pageant 2022. Source: Madison Parker

Phi Mu’s North West Louisiana Chapter’s goal is to raise $5,000, and on the date of publication, they have raised $2, 196.

MMP will be held at the University Center Theatre at LSUS on October 28 at 6 p.m.

“We are really committed to raising money for these kids specifically for us we have a local philanthropy hospital which is amazing because not all girls get that opportunity. So it’s so important to us to fundraise for a cause because we’re helping local kids – five to ten minutes away from our campus get state-of-the-art care,” says Parker.

If individuals would like to support they encourage individuals to purchase tickets online or at the door.

Phi Mu is accepting donations until the end of December.