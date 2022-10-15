SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LSU Shreveport Chancellor Larry Clark announced his plan to retire in 2023 at the Friday LSUS Planning Council meeting.

Clark served as a faculty member and Dean of the School of Business during the 80s and 90s. Afterward, he went to the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Sonoma State University to serve as Dean of Schools of Business. Clark returned to LSUS in 2014 to take on the role of Chancellor.

During Clark’s tenure, enrollment more than doubled. LSUS and LSU Health Shreveport worked collaboratively to create research opportunities for students and faculty. LSUS received a $2.5M grant from the Louisiana Legislature to support cybersecurity initiatives and $1.2M from a Louisiana Economic Development grant to establish an on-campus Security Operations Center in the LSUS Technology Center.

In the past five years, LSUS has added more than 60 faculty members, increased wages, and acquired the Spring Street Historical Museum – successes that Clark attributes to successful collaborations between faculty, staff, students, and community partners.

“Being the Chancellor at LSU Shreveport has been a very special privilege,” Clark said. “It

has been a joy to closely work in team with University faculty and staff to help LSUS sustain excellence and achieve great impact for our students and this region. Our students are top-notch, and the faculty and staff consistently exceed my expectations. I have full confidence in the future of LSU Shreveport.”

Upcoming and continuing projects have the university positioned for future success, which should attract the next Chancellor. LSUS will conduct a national search to find the university’s next leader.

“Larry Clark’s committed and principled leadership has transformed and invigorated LSU Shreveport, allowing us to serve an increased and diverse student body. He will be leaving an indelible mark on the institution and on Shreveport itself,” LSUS Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Dr. Helen Taylor said.

Clark says none of his accomplishments were done alone, and he will miss the relationships he built at the university.

“I will miss a lot what I do because of whom I do it and working with a team. I’ve got a great leadership team to work with as well. I’ll miss that. I’ll be honest I love it. I’m a team sport guy,“ Clark said.