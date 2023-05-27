SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city’s important institute for driving public health celebrates a major milestone.

LSU Health Shreveport marks its official 50th anniversary today. For a generation, the medical school has played a vital role in educating healthcare professionals and conducting critical medical research that’s revered internationally.

School leaders and students celebrated this achievement during a ceremony today and thanked state and local leaders for their continued support. Chancellor David Guzick said LSU Health Shreveport has been transformative for the region.

“Graduating 50 years of doctors amounts to almost 5,000 doctors over that period of time. Most of whom are still in practice. Most of whom practice in the state of Louisiana. Most of whom in north Louisiana is certainly something to celebrate,” Guzick said.

LSU Health Shreveport is also celebrating a new facility that will welcome 150 new med students. The goal is to teach beyond scientific and clinical skills to an overall holistic approach to care and cultural understanding of the community it serves.