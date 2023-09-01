SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – First responders and health care professionals were honored in style on Thursday evening.

The LSU Health Sciences Foundation held its annual Evening of Healers event.

The celebration serves as a fundraising effort to support the academic medical center but also highlights the hard work of healthcare professionals in the area who are saving lives on a daily basis.

“That’s what this night is all about. It’s about honoring the capabilities we have as a trauma center and hospital. We’re really the only game in town that can do anything like this. We fill a tremendous void in the area and we’re capable of doing a lot of great things,” said Brett Chapman, Assistant Professor of Surgery at LSU Health Shreveport.

The proceeds help recruit and retain top faculty, student programs, and cutting-edge medical equipment. Several patient stories were told during the event and how LSU Health helped them recover.