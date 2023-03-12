WINN PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a wreck in Winn Parish that claimed the life of an Atlanta man on Saturday.

Authorities say Thomas Evans, 37, of Atlanta, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 34 when his 2012 Chevrolet Impala left the roadway and struck multiple objects before overturning. Evans sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis, and it was determined that Evans was not restrained.

Troop E with the Louisiana State Police has investigated 12 fatal crashes in 2024, which have resulted in 13 deaths.

Not all crashes are survivable, but seat belts can decrease the chance of death and reduce the extent of injuries.