SHONGALOO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Troopers investigate the cause of a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in Webster Parish that left a Minden man fatally injured.

According to LSP, 24-year-old Bret Dooly of Minden was driving his Ford F-150 down LA Highway 159 just south of LA Hwy 2 when his vehicle left the roadway, went into a ditch, and overturned.

Dooley was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.

LSP investigators suspect that Dooly was driving while impaired when the crash happened. Routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of crashes across the state of Louisiana. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol.

Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink.

Please choose not to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.

In 2022, Troop G investigated 32 fatal crashes, resulting in 35 deaths.