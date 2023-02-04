Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport.

The shooting occurred on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue, within the city limits of Shreveport, at the request of the Shreveport Police Department. One subject was shot and has been pronounced deceased. No officers were injured during the incident.

This is an active scene, please utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-741-2728.

Citizens can also anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.