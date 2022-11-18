MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fatal crash killed a Georgia man in DeSoto Parish early Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say just before 5 a.m., a two-car crash happened on LA Highway 513 near Kyle Porter Road, killing 42-year-old Damien Milligan of McDonough, GA.

Crash investigators found that Milligan’s 2019 Dodge Ram was traveling south on LA Hwy 513 when he drove off the roadway and struck the trailer of a parked 2010 Mack truck. The Ram became engulfed in flames after impact.

Police do not know if Milligan was wearing a seatbelt, but his injuries were fatal. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the DeSoto Parish Coroner.

LSP suspects impairment as a cause of the crash, and routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

“Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment is one of the primary causes of crashes across the state of Louisiana. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink. Please choose not to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.” Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police Troop G has investigated 31 fatal crashes, which resulted in 34 deaths. The crash is still under investigation.