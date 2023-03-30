DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Florien was arrested after Louisiana State Police alleged that he crashed his empty log truck into two stopped work trucks, injuring two workers and causing a fatal injury to another in January.

According to LSP Troop G, the crash happened Wednesday, January 25, before 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 171 near WPA Road.

Troopers said 42-year-old Charles Barker was driving southbound on Hwy 171. As Barker traveled in his 2021 International log truck, which was not carrying cargo at the time of the crash, two Department of Transportation and Development work crews were stopped in the right land of Hwy 171, making road surface improvements.

Barker’s rig struck the first DOTD work vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Ram, causing the truck to leave the roadway.

The International struck the second DOTD vehicle, a 2015 Ford dump truck. The Ford struck 35-year-old Christopher Gray of Lake Charles, causing fatal injuries. Another worker was standing on the bed of the Ford at the time of impact with the International and was ejected from the truck.

The DeSoto Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Gray dead on the scene.

Gray and the injured workers were brought to the hospital and treated for moderate injuries.

LSP said they do not suspect impairment was a factor; however, state police did secure an arrest warrant for Barker and charge him with negligent homicide.

Troop G reminds drivers to buckle their safety belts, follow the posted speed limit and avoid distracted driving so that everyone can reach their destination safely.

In 2023, Troop G investigated six fatal crashes.