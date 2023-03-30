BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police arrested a Minden man after an investigation into a crash in early February that caused a fatal injury to a six-year-old girl.

According to a release from LSP Troop G, 30-year-old Trodarian Moore was arrested Wednesday afternoon after troopers obtained an arrest warrant charging him with vehicular homicide, careless operation, no child restraint, no seat belt, illegal window tint, and expired registration. Moore was booked into Bossier Parish Jail.

Police say the single-vehicle crash that killed India Moore happened when Moore, driving west on Interstate 20 around 7:30 a.m., left the roadway and struck a tree.

Driver and passenger were brought to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport to treat life-threatening injuries. The child died later that same evening. Police did suspect that Moore was driving while impaired, and routine toxicology samples were taken.