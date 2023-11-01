BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The water is fully restored in Bossier City and the boil advisory has been lifted

Approximately 12,000 residents were included in the affected area.

Residents in the area were advised that if water is to be used for drinking or cooking it should be boiled for at least five minutes prior to use.

Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler said he is sensitive to the impact of the outage on businesses and residents and assures all that the problem will be resolved as soon as possible.

Bossier City Public Information Officer Louis Johnson said a leak was found in a 42″ water main, the largest one in the city, around 2 a.m. He said the main is valved off at this time while utilities work to restore it. There is not currently an estimated time for completion, but Johnson said they will keep the public updated as they have new information, and services will be restored as quickly as possible.

Councilman Chris Smith posted a message to his Facebook page announcing the decreased pressure as crews make needed repairs.

Smith said the areas most affected were Carriage Oaks, Swan Lake, Stonebridge, Tiburon, Hickory Ridge, and Stockwell.

Read Smith’s full message below. Some Bossier City customers may not have water this morning. Around 1:30 AM Public Utility workers noticed a significant drop in water pressure around the City. They began investing and Utility workers, BCPD and BCFD began driving the City to find signs of a leak. Eventually, the leak was found thanks to technology. A 42 water main between Airline and Benton Road close to Shed Rd ruptured and caused the disruption. Most affected areas are Carriage Oaks, Swan Lake, Stonebridge, Tiburon, Hickory Ridge and Stockwell. However, this has had affects across the whole City. The leak has been isolated and vavled down. Customers are starting to come back online as pressures increase. The hardest hit area will be Northeast section of the City.

All customers are anticipated to come back on soon. More details will be released soon. Bossier City Councilman Chris Smith via Facebook

The City of Bossier released a statement Friday saying the boil advisory had been lifted.

As of 10:00 a.m. today the boil advisory has been lifted and the citizens of Bossier has been given the “All Clear” after water samples were tested. Bossier City Utilities did a great job of locating and repairing the water main that was broken.