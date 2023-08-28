SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The third annual Louisiana Soul Food Festival returned back to the state fairgrounds for the 2023 season.

Food vendors from across the south participated in the festival.

“It’s amazing to have support and them to come down from Texas and the surrounding area to be a part of what we’re having.” said festival founder Tammy T. Wright.

Things looked different in the third year as Wright said that this year was the festival’s biggest and most adventurous year yet.

“It was very adventurous with the pelican car and bike show, We had celebrity bun B that brought out the trill burgers, and that was amazing, And also with the different celebrity artists that performed during the show, and then we had the marine core marching band from New Orleans. That was amazing,” said festival founder Tammy T. Wright.

Wright said the festival had sales from vendors outside of the south.

“Everybody’s bringing that southern culture from all over the globe you all. So, hopefully, as years go by we’ll get bigger and bigger. We’ll grow,” said festival vendor Carlos Johnson

The annual festival had much to offer, such as eating competitions and beauty pageants.

Johnson plans to be a part of the Soul Food fall festival for years to come.

“I’m here every year. We were here for the first, second, and we were are here for the third annual Soul Food Festival event. So yeah, we’ll be here every single year, ain’t gonna miss it,” said festival vendor Carlos Johnson.

