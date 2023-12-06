CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that preliminary work has started for the project slated to build a new bridge connecting Shreveport to Bossier City.

The DOTD announced the $361 million project to construct a new Jimmie Davis Bridge. According to a news release, the project is still in the design phase, but the public will notice preliminary activity happening near the foot of the bridge.

Crews are currently performing preliminary tasks like clearing and grubbing, which involves the removal of vegetation located in the right of way.

Passersby may also notice that a crane is assembled on site, and steel is in place that will be used to assemble a trestle bridge that crews will use during the construction of the new spans. Also included in the design phase is the transformation of the current bridge into a linear park connecting existing bicycle and pedestrian trails on each side of the river.

Major construction on the new four-lane bridge, which will be located just north of the existing bridge, is about a year away as design work continues. The project is expected to take approximately five years to complete.