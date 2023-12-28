SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ahead of New Year’s Eve, the Shreveport Police are reminding residents that the practice of using firearms to “ring in” new possibilities could have harmful effects on the community.

Celebratory gunfire, as it is called, is used by many Americans as an alternative to fireworks. However, the practice of firing randomly into the air can cause property damage, personal injury, and even death.

“We are notorious for celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve night,” Shreveport Police Public Information Officer Angie Wilhite said.

The problem of shooting guns indiscriminately is all about physics.

“What goes up must come down, and it comes down at a rate that we see every year travel through roofs. All the way from the roof, the interior portion of the ceiling down through the floor and even into automobiles,” Wilhite said.

The scenario is a familiar one to a Shreveport woman who says she experienced it first-hand on a prior New Year’s Eve.

“It came from way back there somewhere, you know – we don’t know where. All we knew, it came,” the resident said of the moment she realized that bullets struck her home.

She says she is grateful that the incident only caused damage to her roof.

“All I could do is thank God, ’cause I could have easily – I think I had just gone went in the house and came back out,” she said.

Wilhite said bullets are not the only projectiles that can fall from the sky when fired at a high velocity. Shreveport’s fireworks ordinance prohibits the use of discharging BB guns in place of fireworks.

There are BB guns out there that shoot at the velocity of a .22 caliber rifle, so they can kill you,” Wilhite said. “There are BB guns or pellet guns that can cause serious bodily injury or death should they discharged and hit someone, especially in close proximity.”

Shreveport police say they answer numerous calls from citizens reporting property damage caused by falling bullets.