MARTIN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatal crash in Red River Parish on LA Highway 787 Friday morning.

According to LSP Troop G, 36-year-old Jodi Tingle of Castor, Louisiana was traveling on Highway 787 south of Highway 155 just before 8:30 a.m. when her car left the roadway and crashed.

Tingle was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Suburban when crash investigators said she “failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, exited the roadway and to the left, and overturned multiple times.”

A release from LSP said that Tingle was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the SUV, sustaining fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead by the Red River Parish Coroner on the crash scene.

Troopers do not suspect impairment as a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were collected. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2023, Troop G has investigated 19 fatal crashes.