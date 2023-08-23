SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Ensuring flood insurance before a hurricane hits is critical to managing your family’s disaster plan. Still, AAA stresses other ways your family can prepare for storm season.

AAA Louisiana spokesman Don Redman said he hopes your family formed a plan at the beginning of the official start of hurricane season in June. But if you didn’t, Redman advises you to take time to update your family’s disaster plan now.

“Go over your home and auto insurance policies and gather supplies to protect your home and property, so you’re already prepared should a storm head our way this season,” said Redman.

Flood Insurance

Many Americans don’t have flood insurance and may find themselves financially devastated if there is a flood in their region. But AAA advises that the first step to getting flood insurance is to know your risk.

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

The National Flood Insurance Program has flood insurance available to cover damages to your home’s structure and functionality and replace your personal belongings. It’s recommended to buy enough flood insurance to cover a complete rebuild of your home and the replacement of your possessions.

AAA advises that the average U.S. flood insurance policy is at least $700 annually.

But Redman says you don’t want to wait to buy flood insurance until heavy rains are forecasted, or a storm is in the Gulf. Most flood insurance policies won’t go into effect until about a month after the initial purchase.

Understanding home and car insurance policies

AAA recommends you read your auto and homeowner insurance policies carefully because it’s essential to understand what is covered.

Take a current inventory to list your items and photograph or video each room of your house and the home’s exterior. Don’t forget to list all serial numbers for your items.

If your car becomes flooded, file a flooded car claim immediately. Document the damage with photographs to ease the claims process. And safeguarding your records will significantly help with claims. Keep insurance policies and your inventory list in a safe deposit box or secure. Having accurate records will speed up the claims process.

Finding a technician you trust before you need them is critical to having your vehicle serviced or repaired during or after an emergency.

And remember that liability car insurance does not cover flood damage, but a comprehensive auto policy will. Additional coverages are needed to cover total losses or even rental car expenses.

Redman recommends contacting an insurance agent to find the proper protection for you.

More than 65 million members already use AAA, which advocates for safe mobility and helps drivers with auto, travel, insurance, and finances through their motor clubs and branch offices.