SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – SWEPCO shares how residents can prepare and protect themselves as severe weather approaches, and the possibility of sustained power outages is a concern for everyone.

SWEPCO said they want to help protect you and your loved ones.

“With some pretty big thunderstorms that come through, with some high wind potential with its self can cause some problems,” said SWEPCO spokesperson Doug Warner.

He says the company prepares year-round for severe weather that leads to power outages.

“Heading into a year like this is really a year-long effort. This past year alone, in 2023, we managed over six-thousand miles of tree mitigation. Whether that’s tree trimming or cutting. – sometimes, we did that by helicopter over in east Texas,” said Warner.

He says it’s important for everyone to think ahead in case there is an outage, especially with dangerously cold temperatures on the way.

“Just being prepared, have a plan if you do have an outage; fortunately, we’re just talking about a three or four-day time period between the storm and then really getting real cold weather,” said Warner

The best way to alert SWEPCO about an outage is through their mobile app. You can report your exact location. Crews will immediately be sent to areas where outages are reported.

“Our goal is to keep everybody’s power on,” said Warner.