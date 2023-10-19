SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Superintendent of Education visited two local elementary schools to see firsthand how they execute successful reading and math strategies.

Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made a stop at Bellaire Elementary and Sun City Elementary for his ‘Reading Revival and Math Refresh’ tour.

Brumley says both of these schools have been successful in literacy and mathematics and he wanted to hear from teachers about which strategies are working in the classroom.

“Sometimes you hear people say, well I’m not a math person, or I’m not a science person, a first grader shouldn’t be saying that, you know, a first grader needs to know that they can do all things,” said Dr. Brumley.

He says schools need to lay the foundation for math skills when they start kindergarten to continue to build on those skills as they progress through each grade.

“We’re excited to be here. We have seen some real strong instruction here in the schools this week and we’re enjoying seeing the focus on math,” said Dr Brumley.

They’ve spent two days going to various schools across Northwest Louisiana to emphasize the importance of focusing on the educators and children having the resources and support they need.