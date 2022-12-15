SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, in partnership with Louisiana State Police Troop G, will conduct child safety seat check-ups at a Shreveport law firm Saturday morning.

The check-up will begin at 10 a.m. and end at noon at 1030 King’s Highway at Rice & Kendig Injury Attorneys.

The event is free and open to anyone who would like to have their child safety seat inspected to ensure they are properly installed before getting on the highway for holiday travel.

According to the United States Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 9,000 lives were saved by using child safety and booster seats over the past 30 years.