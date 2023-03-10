BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police provided an update on an officer-involved shooting on March 4 in Bossier City.

According to a statement from LSP, Troopers with the LSP Bureau of Investigations were requested by the Bossier City Police, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Haughton Police Department at approximately 5:45 p.m. to investigate a shooting involving an officer on East Texas Street near Benton Road.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., LSP said a Haughton police officer saw a 2022 black GMC pickup traveling on LA Hwy 157. The officer recognized the driver as having outstanding felony warrants for domestic abuse battery involving child endangerment and strangulation.

An initial attempt to stop the driver within Haughton city limits, but the suspect fled, and a pursuit started through Bossier Parish and Bossier City. BPSO deputies joined the chase and successfully flattened the truck’s tires with a deflation device; the driver continued to flee, striking several civilian vehicles in the process.

The driver continued to flee westbound on US Highway 80 and arrived at the intersection of LA 3 (Benton Road) and US Highway 80, where the truck overturned and rested on the passenger side.

After the rollover, police say the suspect armed himself before exiting the vehicle. At that time, officers from the three responding agencies fired their service weapons, resulting in the suspect’s fatal shooting. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Through their investigation, the LSP found that the suspect weapon was a Crosman DPMS AR-15 style total automatic CO2-powered BB rifle.

This officer-involved shooting investigation is ongoing Louisiana State Police investigation, and any additional information regarding this incident will be released in coordination with the Bossier Parish District Attorney’s Office.