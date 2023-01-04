MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night in DeSoto Parish involving a Mack Truck driven by a woman from Nacogdoches, Texas.

According to police, 52-year-old Schanda Roundtree was driving the 2013 Mack Truck north on LA Hwy 513 when her vehicle left the roadway, rolled through a ditch, and eventually overturned.

Police say Roundtree was restrained, but the injuries that resulted from the crash were fatal, and she was pronounced dead on the scene by the DeSoto Parish Coroner.

LSP does not suspect that the driver was impaired at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is the first fatal crash investigation for LSP Troop G in 2023.