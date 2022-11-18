SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If the Black Friday shopping rush is not your bag, Louisiana State Parks offer an alternative to the hustle and bustle of the crowds hunting for holiday deals.

State parks in Louisiana are as varied as the cultures across the state. In North Louisiana, visitors can learn about the ancients who lived thousands of years ago, play disc golf at one of the best courses in the state, or paddle to ancient trees.

“Find your holiday spirit with a visit to our Louisiana State Parks,” Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says of the offerings. “After you feed your family, you can Feed Your Soul by unwinding around a campfire or work off the turkey and stuffing by hiking our trails, biking, or kayaking.”

And you don’t even need to call around and find out which parks have campsites and cabins available. We’ve already done the work for you!

Lake Bistineau State Park

Lake Bistineau still has campsites available on Black Friday, but you’d better hurry up and call 318-745-3503 to make your reservation.

With 5 walking trails through cypress and tupelo trees, you’ll absolutely fall in love with Lake Bistineau.

The entire area was once flooded by a massive log jam in the Red River, but when the log jam was removed by Captain Shreve, the lake began to drain. A permanent dam was built across Loggy Bayou in 1935, and present-day Lake Bisineau re-formed with a maximum depth of 25 feet.

Day trips are perfect even if you don’t camp out, though, as the scenic beauty of Lake Bistineau makes a lovely backdrop for family photos, dates, and even film production.

Call 318-745-3503 to make your reservation or visit them online for more information.

Lake Claiborne State Park

The cabins at Lake Claiborne State Park have all been rented for Black Friday, but Assistant Manager Shonna Jordan says they do have a few campsites available.

The park is home to the #1 and #2 ranked disc golf courses in the state of Louisiana, and both courses are always open–though you will need to bring your own discs.

Jordan says it’s $25 a day to rent a kayak, though you can pay $7 an hour if you’re feeling less committed.

“First come, first serve,” Jordan says.

Take time to hike the nature trails, paddle the lake, go fishing for largemouth bass, or stretch out in a hammock to enjoy a pristine view of the stars. Nature-based programs and guided hikes are often available, too, at this much-loved, hidden jewel of a state park with a rare, sandy beach in northwest Louisiana.

Jimmie Davis State Park

The cabins and campsites have all been booked for Black Friday, but a few campsites are available on Saturday.

“You can still visit the park during daylight hours, though,” says Doris Loftin, Park Manager of Jimmie Davis State Park.

Large groups often camp in the park’s four dormitories and take advantage of the dining hall and playground at this state park, which is located on Caney lake in northern Louisiana. A long fishing pier gives campers the chance to relax after a long hike through the hills.

Open since the fall of 1996, this site is named after a two-term Louisiana governor and is situated on a peninsula.

Loftin says a disc golf course is in the works but has yet to open.

Chemin-A-Haut State Park

A few campsites are still available for Black Friday at this incredible park where you can follow the route used by Native Americans during their seasonal migrations.

Fish from the shore of Big Slough Lake in Bastrop, bask in the seclusion along the banks of Bayou Bartholemew, or rent a boat to explore deeper into nature.

Eric Calvillo, Chemin-A-Haut State Park Manager, said his favorite thing about his park is a 1,000-year-old cypress tree. “A lot of people like to kayak to that,” he says. “It would take you about an hour and a half to two hours to get to it upstream from the front office. It’s more difficult to get to it than to get back.”

North Toledo Bend State Park

“We have quite a few campsites available on Black Friday. We have one cabin open,” said Sandy Neal, the administrative coordinator at North Toledo Bend State Park.

This state park is centered around one of the United States’ largest man-made reservoirs and covers more than 900 acres.

“It’s a wildlife sanctuary. We have a black squirrel. We have bald eagles,” says Neal. “I was raised in this parish, and until I started working here, I’d never seen one–and I’m 72 years old.”

Neal says that when she camps, she looks for pretty scenery and restful areas.

“We offer that here. Our staff works hard to keep our park looking great. I give them five stars out of five.”

With a swimming pool, a laundry, hiking and biking trails, a meeting room, a double-ramp boat launch, boat rentals and fishing competitions that attract the pros from across the country, North Toledo Bend State Park is quite a destination for travelers looking to have a little peace and quiet.

“There really is something everyone will enjoy at our Louisiana State Parks,” Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says.