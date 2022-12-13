CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As a precautionary measure, many schools in NWLA will close in preparation for severe storms scheduled to move into the region.

Webster Parish Schools have canceled all after-school events and extra-curricular activities.

Evangel Christian Academy will release today at 1:00. The Evangel Learning Center and Aftercare will remain open.

DeSoto Parish Schools have canceled all after-school activities and sporting contests Tuesday evening.

Linwood Charter School will dismiss students at 12:30 p.m.; buses will run as scheduled.

Natchitoches Parish Schools have canceled after-school activities.

All Bossier Parish Schools’ after-school activities are canceled.

Caddo Parish Head Start centers will close at 1 p.m.

All Sabine Parish schools will close at 1 p.m. All after-school activities are also canceled.

Sun City Elementary have canceled after-school activities.

Bossier Parish Community College campuses in Bossier City, Natchitoches, and Sabine Valley closed at 11 to ensure the safety of all faculty, staff, and students.

Any students who were scheduled to take finals on-campus after 11:00 a.m. should contact their instructor to get rescheduled exam time and date.



Caddo schools indicated dismissal times for students as follows:

Elementary schools will dismiss at noon today, middle schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., and high schools at 1 p.m. All after-school activities, including athletic events are canceled.