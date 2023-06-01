RINGGOLD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two Louisiana pastors are asking for help after their service dog was stolen from their home.

The three-year-old pitbull, Cajun, is a trained and certified trauma and PTSD service dog that works with human trafficking victims and survivors. Cajun’s parents are searching for him with help from the local police department.

Cajun was last seen on School Street in Ringgold. There is a cash reward for his safe return. He has a name tag with a phone number and a service dog tag.

Cajun’s parents are pleading with the community for the dog to be returned.

“Cajun is very much loved and is very much needed. We need him to be safely returned,” they said.

The pastors believe the person responsible for stealing their beloved service dog realizes that he belongs to them.

Anyone with information on Cajun’s location can contact the Ringgold Police Department at (318) 894-4699.