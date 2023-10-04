SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fire safety experts want you to avoid potentially tragic outcomes that are associated with kitchen fires.

From October 8th through the 14th, the nation observes Fire Prevention Week, a dedicated time to raise awareness about fire safety.

Throughout the entire month, the Shreveport Fire Department is committed to expanding public awareness about the leading cause of residential fires: kitchen and cooking mishaps. They are offering free educational programs at various SPAR (Shreveport Public Assembly and Recreation) locations to remind the community of essential precautions to take at home. These sessions aim to impart crucial knowledge about kitchen and cooking safety.

Here’s the schedule:

October 3rd: Lakeside Park Community Center (2200 Milam St.)

October 5th: Valencia Park Community Center (1800 Viking Dr.)

October 10th: David Raines Community Center (2920 Round Grove Ln.)

October 12th: Southern Hills Park & Community Center (1002 Bert Kouns)

October 17th: Airport Park Community Center (6500 Kennedy Dr.)

October 24th: Bilberry Park Community Center (1902 Alabama Ave.)

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, you can visit www.fpw.org or get in touch with the Shreveport Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740. Stay safe, Shreveport!