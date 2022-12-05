Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A Louisiana man is facing assault charges after police say he relieved himself on nurses at a Monroe emergency room.

Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called to St. Francis Medical Center Sunday in response to a disturbance and arrived to find 24-year-old Jared Keith Ray, who had been brought to the ER by Monroe police officers and allegedly became aggressive with the nursing staff and assaulted multiple nurses.

According to reports, Ray allegedly urinated on one of the nurses before being restrained by authorities.

When Ray was medically cleared by officials, he was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with two counts of Battery of a Healthcare Professional. His bond was set at $3,000.