CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health wants people to be aware of a rise in flu cases as Louisiana healthcare providers see double the national average.

Cases have actually tripled across the state in the last two weeks.

Louisiana Public Health Director of Region 7, Dr. Martha Whyte, explains why that is and what people need to know.

She said doctors typically expect the flu to slowly rise this time of year. Peaking in November, then spiking in January before it drops back down. But in Louisiana, the influenza spike is much earlier than usual.

“So it’s a little alarming that we’re seeing such a rapid rise, and we’re seeing it a little bit early,” Whyte said.

Five children have died from the flu in the United States and one in Louisiana.

“So we don’t want to see our little people, our elderly, and high-risk pass away from something that’s preventable,” Whyte said.

Whyte said it is on track to be a worse flu season because other parts of the world have a more significant flu season.

“Unfortunately, it looks like we’re following in those footsteps.”

Compared to last year, when there were hardly any flu cases, what has changed, and how has Covid-19 changed our practices?

“We think it has to do with how COVID changed our behavior and then changed the viruses behavior.”

She explains viruses like the flu and RSV are adapting and changing their infection seasons based on our social schedules and better hygiene awareness.

“The flu likes to change itself up a bit and find ways to be more effective at making more people sick.”

Whyte said the best tool remains the flu vaccine. Despite a “COVID weary and wary world.”

“I think we need to take a deep breath and remember these vaccines have been around for decades. They are very safe. Some people feel like, oh, I always get the flu when I take the flu vaccine. No. The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu.”

She wants the community to just be aware of what doctors are seeing.

“Before they decide to go visit for Thanksgiving and they’re not feeling well, maybe consider not going or have someone bring them a plate. Or maybe if there are just starting to feel poorly, maybe they want to wear a mask and maybe distance a little bit to try and protect their family members.”

Look for symptoms such as muscle aches, fever, or GI symptoms like nausea and vomiting.

“It’s like you’ve been run over by a bus. The flu kind of knocks you down. You can feel fine in the morning and, by that afternoon, say I’ve got to go to bed.”

Remember all the tools we learn during the pandemic.

“We just want people to do the best they can to keep themselves healthy.”

Doctor Whyte said hospitals are okay now, but it’s doctor offices and urgent cares that are busy with flu patients. However, hospitals are facing staffing shortages, especially with nurses, so they do not want these cases to spill over into hospitals.

More than 30,000 people died from the flu in 2018 and 2019, so it is important to limit that number as best as possible. Especially for those with underlying diseases such as heart disease and diabetes, which are especially high in Louisiana.