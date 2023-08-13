SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Farmers’ markets promote sustainability, support healthy communities, and stimulate local economies, according to the Farmer’s Market Coalition.

The coalition and the United States Department of Agriculture have named August 8-12, National Farmer’s Market Week to “highlight the vital role farmers markets play in our nation’s food system.”

Shreveport’s farmers’ market is the only USDA-approved market in the Northwest Louisiana region. Farmers come out every weekend to share their produce with the community.

“This is how I feed my family this is what puts bread on the table, and this is what I live on and depend on,” said Courtney Mccurry, owner of Mccurry Produce based in Jefferson, Texas

Mccurry has been a farmer for 17 years and sells a variety of fruits and vegetables like tomatoes, squash, and okra.

Evan Mccommon is another farmer who has been in the business for a long time. His family has had their farm, Mahaffey Farms, since 1926 and in 2012 they started selling to the public.

Many farmers at the market say they focus their business on the health of the planet.

“Most of the vegetables in the United States are coming from 3,000 miles away in California and they’re shipped. They’re grown so that they can survive that distance,” said Mccommon.

Mahaffey Farms is most known for their pasture-raised pork from red wattle hogs, indigenous to the Louisiana area, and their grass-fed beef. The meat is “fresh frozen” so that products stay as fresh as they were when butchered.

While it takes a team to raise cattle and make produce, one vendor is teaching the community how they can live sustainably in their own backyard.

“I will take you to Home Depot, Lowes, anywhere, the plant stores, the nurseries out in the country, we will go there and whatever you want to do, we’ll set it up,” said Casey Jones, owner of Standoff Sprout.

Jones said Belcher, Louisiana provides free organic dirt from compost farms, fertilizer can be made from leftover vegetables, and seeds can be bought from almost anywhere.

“The goal is, we grow our own stuff, we know where it’s coming from, we know it’s healthy, we know what’s going into it,” said Jones.

However you farm, whether with cattle or in your backyard, farmers say that triple digit temperatures take a toll on produce.

“I do not spray the plant directly. It’s too hot here it’ll cook it. You’re basically just boiling your plant alive. So, make sure we’re hitting the ground. You want to cool the roots, the root temperature needs to be 75 degrees,” said Jones.

To protect animals Mccommon said that Mahaffey Farms stops putting chickens on pastures in July and August, cattle is raised in shady, forested areas, and pigs have wallows to cool down.

The main source of concern in this heat is the hay.

“We’re always three weeks from a drought where we are. When it stops raining for three weeks in August, the grass is not growing. You’re not getting hay. You’re not getting forage for your animals so it’s painful,” said Mccommon.

Farmers then have to buy hay which is expensive now due to low supply.