SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Families of critically ill children being cared for at a Shreveport hospital will have housing, meals, and transportation if needed as the Ronald McDonald House Charities “Where Hope Has A Home,” campaign continues.

RMHC is set to construct a new 20-family suite that would provide lodging for families on the campus of Willis Knighton South.

When a child is receiving treatment at an area hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities is there to provide a home away from home.

“But honestly, it’s so much more than that, it’s transportation, meals, daily essentials, it’s compassionate care,” said Lori Moore, Ronald McDonald House Shreveport Bossier mission director.

RMHC is a blessing for families who have to adjust their lives around critical treatment for children who are receiving long-term or critical care.

“We were able to stay there, it was affordable it was safe environment they provided us meals and recreation outlets,” said Crystal Bell, a former Dallas Ronald McDonald House resident.

Construction for the $6 million project is expected to begin in early 2024 and will start to welcome residents by 2025.