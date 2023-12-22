BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Get ready to rock Shreveport, and Bossier City, a dynamic classic rock band from Arkansas, is said to electrify Hurricane Ally with their Louisiana debut.

Bad Habit comprising of the Bennet Brothers, Jack and Sam, are sons of Shreveport native and former local musician Brian Bennet.

According to a press release, Bad Habit is said to bring a fresh, nostalgic rock experience from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Hurricane Alley Live, 500 Ogilvie St, East Bank District, Bossier City, LA

Admission: Free

“With our personal ties to the area, it has been a dream of ours to play here for family, friends, and the resident fans of classic rock. That dream comes true for us at Hurricane Alley this Saturday night,” said vocalist and lead guitarist for Bad Habit, Jack Bennett, in a press release.

According to a press release, the brothers are from Little Rock, Arkansas, and complemented by Keleb Hatley on bass and Luke Garrison on rhythm guitar.

Promoters encourage concertgoers to arrive early to secure optimal seating and avoid traffic congestion.