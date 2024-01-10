SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provided an update on the progress of the Caddo Lake Bridge replacement.

According to DOTD, the new crossing over Caddo Lake on LA 1 in Mooringsport has all of the concrete pile foundations in place for the new structure to be built upon. The piles or posts are driving into the water in order to provide support for the bridge.

The contractor is currently pouring concrete which will make up the driving surface when completed.

The $17.2 million structure still requires approach slabs tieing the roadway to the bridge, barrier rail installation, permanent striping for the roadway, and signage before it is completed.

The project to replace the bridge, which was originally constructed in 1940, is estimated to be completed in Fall 2024. Progress is dependent on weather conditions and other factors that may impact timelines.