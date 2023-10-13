KEATCHIE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re on the hunt for a bargain or looking to discover hidden gems, mark your calendar for Saturday, October 14th. The eagerly anticipated “50 Miles of Treasure” event is set to take place, and it promises to be an epic shopping adventure that stretches across from Stonewall, Louisiana to Joaquin, Texas.

This annual event has evolved into a massive gathering of garage sales, neighborhood sales, sports teams, churches, restaurants, and vendors, making it a must-visit for those seeking great deals and unique finds.

Alleigha Procell, Marketing Manager for the event, shares her enthusiasm, “So on the directing end there’s probably about ten of us who organize it but this, in eight years, has grown, it’s hard to drive through Stonewall to get through it. It’s just roads, and the roads are just full of different sales and people who are coming and shopping. We typically have about 10,000 people travel through our trail every year, so it’s a lot of fun.”

If you’re eager to join in on the action, it’s not too late to participate. Each town along the trail has a representative you can contact for more information.

Stonewall Area: Steve at 318-773-0068 (for lots across the street from Dollar Stores).

St. Ann's Church: Alleigha at 318-918-9116.

Gloster: Aretha can be reached at 318-272-6575.

Grand Cane: Charlotte 318-210-7175.

Mansfield: Rita 318-680-4749.

Stanley: Nicole 318-697-4855.

Logansport: Linda 318-918-0111.

Don’t miss out on this exciting shopping extravaganza, where treasures await around every corner. Join the 50 Miles of Treasure event this Saturday and make the most of your shopping adventure!