Shreveport, La (KTAL/KMSS) — The 2023 Hispanic Heritage Festival celebrates Latin cuisine, food, and culture on Saturday, October 14.

Hispanic Heritage Festival highlights history and culture, and non-Hispanics are invited to join in too.

Hosted by the Hispanic Heritage Association of NWLA (HHANWLA) and 318 Latino the festival is an opportunity to dance, experience Latin American culture and enjoy Shreveport’s atmosphere at the Shreveport Aquarium‘s deck.

The event includes delicious food from various Latin American countries:

México: Tacos, Aguas Frescas, Snacks,

Honduras: Baleadas

El Salvador: Popusas

Venezuela: Flour Empanadas, Corn Empanadas & Tequeños

Nicaragua: Vigoron

Colombia: Arroz con Leche, Empanadas Colombianas, Coffee

Cuba: Coffee

The event begins at 5 pm – 10 pm with Lara Latin Band, concheros (commonly known as Aztec Dancers), and plenty of salsa.

Limited presale tickets are $69 and end August 31, 2023. General Admission is $80 and $800 for a table of eight. The tickets are all-inclusive, excluding the cash bar.

The proceeds from the event will support scholarships given to Latino youth, said the Director of Sales and Projects for HHANWLA and 318 Latino, Chris Giordano.

Giordano said they hope to award $1,000 to ten Latino students through their scholarship fund “to further their education.”

He says qualified Latino students planning to enroll in accredited colleges in the United States have till August 31st, 2023, to apply; and will be awarded at the festival.

“This is the 4th year of the event but the 1st year it’s been produced under the nonprofit,” Giordano said, “The event is a good networking event, and it promotes the Hispanic community and shares the tradition of the Hispanic community to the non-Hispanic community.”

He said, “It’s important to show the community’s diversity, especially the growing Hispanic community.”

You can purchase tickets by clicking the link.