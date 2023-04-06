SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s Amazon Fulfillment Center is nearly complete with a planned 2024 launch date.

The 3.2 million square foot facility is five stories tall, and about three to four football fields across. Making it the second-largest Amazon Fulfillment Center, in Louisiana.

“So Amazon technology continues to evolve and in this particular building we will have hundreds of Robots working alongside those thousand employees, just helps us get packages to customers faster,” Amazon Spokesperson Davina Mims said.

The fulfillment center will house items waiting to be purchased on Amazon that weigh 25 pounds or less. Amazon officials say this center will bring about 1000 jobs to the area with benefits and bring revenue to the city.

“After 90 days of employment with Amazon, you are eligible to receive full tuition through our career choice program, so that full tuition through college, secondary education, ELS classes, GED, or any source of trade program,” Mims said. ” So healthcare, vision, dental all starting day one.

The tour of Amazon’s facility was a long time coming and the company’s head of economic development said getting to the tour day was collaborative and involved many entities.

“Certainly in the Shreveport and Caddo Parish Community, we’ve had tremendous support from city officials and county officials, we’ve worked closely with the North Louisiana economic partnership on this project and quite honestly without their support and partnership with creating this fulfillment center, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we did here today.” Amazon Economic Development Manager, Jessica Breaux said.