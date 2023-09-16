MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Longview man died as a result of a motorcycle crash in Minden early Saturday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop G, 53-year-old Kris Moore was traveling eastbound on I-20 just east of the Dixie Inn exit when he lost control of his 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Investigators said after failing to maintain control of the motorcycle Moore exited the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail.

LSP said Moore was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet and was ejected from the motorcycle which caused fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is not suspected, however routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Troop G has investigated 17 fatal crashes in 2023.