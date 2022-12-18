SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters rushed to contain a fire in a local Long John Silver’s early Sunday morning.

Just before 3:40 a.m. SFD received an emergency call to the location at 8928 Jewella Ave in the Southwood neighborhood. The first unit arrived on the scene at 3:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.

Officials say 35 firefighters responded to the blaze and brought the flames under control by 4:33 a.m.

The restaurant was closed at the time, and no employees were at the location. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.