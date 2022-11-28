SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Prosecutors have dropped local charges against the eight Shreveport police officers accused of using excessive force during an arrest in January 2020.

The Caddo District Attorney’s Office says the decision to dismiss the charges came at the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Treveion Brooks, William Isenhour, and D’Andre Jackson were indicted on federal civil rights charges in October 2021. The officers were among eight indicted in June 2020 on charges of malfeasance in office in connection with the incident, which started when officers attempted to stop a truck in the 700 block of Central Street in Shreveport for a seatbelt violation. It ended on Linwood Avenue with the arrests of Chico Bell and Damon Robinson on multiple charges.

Dashcam video shows the men throwing drugs and a gun from a truck during the chase as police attempted to pull them over. The DA’s office says officers eventually pulled Bell from the truck and hit, kicked, and tazed him, breaking the bones around his eye. Robinson was allegedly punched by one officer as his hands were held by another.

Both men suffered serious injuries from the alleged incident and were hospitalized. They were initially charged with resisting, but the DA’s office later said the dashcam revealed excessive use of force that resulted in both men being injured even though neither was resisting and all of the charges were dropped.

While the local charges against the officers have been dropped, the federal case continues to move forward against Brooks, Isenhour, and Jackson. The DA’s office says the other five officers could be called to testify in the federal trial.

Federal prosecutors say the civil rights charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment for the deprivation of rights offense.