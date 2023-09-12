SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The public is invited to view a local artist featured at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum.

Artist Stephen D. Porter’s “A Collection of Creations” will be displayed from Sept. 7-29 in the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum’s West Wing Gallery.

Porter has a passion for creating. The exhibit includes birds, doorways, windows, stairs, animals, clowns, and faces interpreted through his thoughts and life experiences. He chooses large-scale 2D works and a collection of 3D sculptures and masks to illustrate his imagination.

“My thoughts, my experiences, each stroke of my brush is influenced by my life and what I have seen or thought I saw, what I heard or thought I heard,” said Porter.

Porter is a 1973 graduate of C.E. Byrd High School and attended Louisiana Tech University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Studio Art. Following graduation, he taught art in public schools for nearly 25 years in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

He retired in 2020 as an instructor for the Bossier Talented Arts Program. He is well known in Shreveport for his murals at ArtBreak and for the community mural on Texas Avenue.

Stephen D. Porter’s artwork is included in private collections worldwide, including in France and Spain.

“I stayed in Shreveport because of family and work. I continue to create my art here and encourage others to do so as well. There is an incredible amount of talent in this area, and I feel it is very important to promote that talent,” said Porter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The museum is located at 3015 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, La. 71109, between Hearne and Jewella Avenues.

Admission is free, and tours are available by appointment.