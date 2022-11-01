SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A street in downtown Shreveport was dedicated to the late Lloyd Thompson, who was loved by many people in the community.

The street dedication sign took place in the 1300 block of Milam Street on Tuesday, where Thompson grew up with his siblings.

“Never would have thought that this would have happened, especially in this immediate area where we were partially raised as children,” Thompson’s younger brother, Lorenzo Thompson said.

Thompson, who died in April of 2020, was heavily involved in the Shreveport community. He was the president of the NAACP, a member of the Caddo Parish School Board for District 3, and a deacon.

“Lloyd was definitely a true leader, community man, and a man about passion,” organizer Michael LaFitte II said, “With him having so much passion and giving so much to our community this is just a way we can allow Lloyd to live forever and ever.”

Yuralondon Woodrow, an attendee, said she grew up with Thompson on Milam St.

“When you saw him out in the streets campaigning in the neighborhood, knocking on doors, going to schools, being involved in PTA’s that mean a whole lot, and that was a lot of volume for us here in our community of Shreveport Louisiana,” Woodrow said.

Thompson touched the lives of countless members of the community, but especially residents from Milam Street. They intend on keeping his memory alive.

“It’s really breathtaking, Lloyd would be honored. I’m sure of that,” Lorenzo said.