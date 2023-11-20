SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport proposes collaboration with media mogul Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Mayor Arceneaux met with renowned artist and entrepreneur Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, and his team members earlier this year to visit the revitalization of the dormant Millennium Studios.

“Hopefully we’re going to bring back Hollywood South to Shreveport,” said Mayor Tom Arceneaux, City of Shreveport Mayor.

As a result of several meetings with representatives of G-Unit, a company affiliated with Mr. Jackson, and the Administration, a press conference was held at Government Plaza to share the proposal details between the City of Shreveport and G-Unit.

Mayor Arceneaux says this will be a long-term 30-year lease with a 15-year option. A stipulation in the agreement is the consistent production of films, music, and video projects by the G-Unit company without a lapse of 180 days.

According to the Mayor, setting the cost of rent at $2,400 a year relieves the city of Shreveport about $180,000 a year in maintenance and upkeep of the building.

“This collaboration will take a single-use idle piece of property that the city owns and put it to work on something to build jobs and rebuild an industry,” said Mayor Arceneaux.

City Council will decide to approve or deny the lease agreement during the next City Council meeting on December 12th.

A representative of “50 Cent’s” team shared the entertainment mogul’s new business model, focusing on conscious capitalism.

“Everything he brings to this city will be prioritized G-Unit films being successful and then give the success to communities,” said “50 Cent” representative.

There are plans to host open casting calls, giving local actors interested in film and entertainment an opportunity to work for G-Unit.

In addition to that “50 Cent” looks to help with low-income housing, school programs to keep the youth off the streets, reducing crime, and adjudicated properties.

“With Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, let’s all tell the world Shreveport is open for business,” said “50 Cent” representative.