Family and members of the community gathered in protest at Government Plaza in Shreveport. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Family and members of the community gathered to protest after Joseph Dewayne Taylor was fatally shot in an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

Taylor was fatally shot by Shreveport police Sunday night during a traffic stop. Police say they believed he was armed at the time.

Family member holds photo of Joseph Dewayne Taylor a man fatally shot by SPD (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The Caddo Parish Coroner says he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

SPD recovered a firearm from the scene. The shooting remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.