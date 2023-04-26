SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Family and members of the community gathered to protest after Joseph Dewayne Taylor was fatally shot in an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.
Taylor was fatally shot by Shreveport police Sunday night during a traffic stop. Police say they believed he was armed at the time.
The Caddo Parish Coroner says he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
SPD recovered a firearm from the scene. The shooting remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.