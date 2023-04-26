SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Family and members of the community gathered to protest after Joseph Dewayne Taylor was fatally shot in an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

Taylor was fatally shot by Shreveport police Sunday night during a traffic stop. Police say they believed he was armed at the time.

  • Protestor holds sign inside Government Plaza
    Protester holds sign at Government Plaza (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
    Family member holds photo of Joseph Dewayne Taylor a man fatally shot by SPD (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
    Family and community gather for protest at Government Plaza (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
    Community and family of Joseph Dewayne Taylor gather in Government Plaza for protest in Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
    Protesters gathered in Shreveport’s Government Plaza (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The Caddo Parish Coroner says he was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

SPD recovered a firearm from the scene. The shooting remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.